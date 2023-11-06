HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new scam alert was issued by Pennsylvania officials that is targeting older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities.

The scam targets those who have applied for a rebate through Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said.

According to the PA Treasury Department, applicants have been receiving calls from scammers who are asking for their bank account information, claiming to facilitate the payments of rebates through direct deposit. The culprits will claim they are from the treasury department, Browne said.

It’s important for Pennsylvanians to know that the Treasury Department will never call applicants to ask for banking information.

“We want everyone to know that the Treasury Department and the Department of Revenue will never call applicants of this program and ask for their bank information,” Secretary Browne said. “No one should give out this sensitive personal information over the phone from an unsolicited caller. If you have any suspicion that a call like this is a scam, hang up the phone immediately.”

Remember, your banking information is not required for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. While it will speed up the process, it’s not mandatory. If you choose not to have it direct deposited, you’ll still receive a paper check in the mail.

You can check the status of your rebate by using the Where’s My Rebate? tool or by contacting the Department of Revenue through the Online Customer Service Center.

About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

Since its inception in 1971, the PTRR program has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. The PTRR program is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and receives funding from gaming.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because reimbursements are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid each year. The deadline to apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022 is Dec. 31, 2023.