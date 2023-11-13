SCRANTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jamaican man was sentenced to prison for scamming Pennsylvania residents in a sweepstakes scheme.

Damone Oakley, 41, of Jamaica, was brought to the U.S. in 2022 for his role in the scheme. He pleaded guilty in July 2023, according to the Department of Justice.

Oakley will now serve 192 months — that’s 16 years — in prison for targeting the elderly with a sweepstakes scam.

Oakley pleaded guilty to two counts of mail and wire fraud in July 2023.

From at least 2010 to 2019, Oakley participated in the scheme that targeted the elderly and vulnerable. Victims received mailings, texts, and/or phone calls saying they won millions in a sweepstake but needed to pay the taxes and fees before they could claim anything.

Oakley didn’t only target older Pennsylvania residents. According to the DOJ, this happened in numerous states across the country. Victims ended up paying thousands to Oakley with no “winnings” being sent their way.

“This sentence reflects our office’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society and punishing those who engage in this type of behavior,” U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Middle District of Pennsylvania, said. “Working together with our skilled and dedicated law enforcement partners, Oakley was held accountable for his crimes.”

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Jamaica to secure the arrest and extradition of Oakley.