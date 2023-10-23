HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that would extend and revamp the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program is on its way to Governor Shapiro’s desk.

After a unanimous vote on Monday, Oct. 23 Senate Bill 851, sponsored by Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), the Pennsylvania Senate passed the school bus safety bill.

“This legislation will protect our children, plain and simple,” Sen. Langerholc said. “I am pleased we were able to act in a bipartisan manner to get this legislation to the Governor’s desk for his signature.”

Act 159 of 2018 established the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program, which has nearly 40 participating school districts that equip 2,500 school buses with safety cameras. Over 4,000 violations were issued under this program for overtaking a stopped school bus.

Sen. Langerholc, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, held a public hearing Sept. 18 on “Automated Enforcement of Traffic Violations”. Testimony was elicited from the Secretary of Transportation and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association who praised S.B. 851.