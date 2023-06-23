BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is set to close overnight this weekend for road work.

An 86-mile stretch of the PA Turnpike will be closed westbound starting at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24 between Breezewood (Exit 161) and New Stanton (Exit 75). The road will reopen around 6 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

Drivers should plan accordingly for a lengthy detour or should avoid the area during this time.

Motorists at the Breezewood Interchange will be provided with the suggested detour route:

Exit at the Breezewood Interchange (Exit 161) and follow U.S. Route 30 west (18.7 miles).

Follow I-99 north (30.1 miles).

Follow U.S. Route 22 west (64.5 miles).

Follow PA Turnpike Route 66 south (13.9 miles).

Reenter the PA Turnpike (I-76) at the New Stanton Interchange (Exit 75).

Information will be posted, and announcements will be made, prior to the closure at the North Midway Service Plaza in Bedford County and the Somerset North Service Plaza in Somerset County warning customers of the impending closure. If customers remain in the service plaza after 11 p.m. on June 24, they will be required to stay there until the road reopens.

The Turnpike Commission said the seven-hour closure is needed for crews to safely conduct necessary road work to implement an interim traffic crossover as part of the next phase of a total reconstruction project between mile markers 102-109 in Somerset County.

This $117 million project for full-depth reconstruction and widening of the Turnpike from two lanes to three lanes in each direction in the corridor began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

All eastbound traffic is permitted in the corridor during the westbound closure.