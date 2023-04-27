WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced a bill Thursday that would expand the development of accessible, affordable housing for older adults and people with disabilities.

The bill, known as the Vistable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act, would increase investment in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program while also ensuring that developers are building more accessible housing units for those older adults and people with disabilities.

Casey, who is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, was joined by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Peter Welch (D-VT) on the bill.

“Far too many older adults and people with disabilities cannot afford accessible housing, live in unsafe housing, or live in institutions even though they’d prefer to stay in their communities. This is unacceptable,” Chairman Casey said. “We need to ensure that families have a real choice when it comes to the place they call home. My legislation would ensure that we are ramping up accessible housing development to meet the widespread needs of these communities.”

According to a 2011 study from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), less than 6% of housing is designed to be accessible. An accessible home can offer specific features and technologies, such as lowered kitchen counters and sinks, widened doorways, grab bars, and no-step showers.

“For far too many Americans living with disabilities and older adults with mobility issues, safe housing is out of reach due to a lack of affordable and accessible options,” Klobuchar said. “This legislation would increase the number of new homes that are located in walkable or wheelchair-friendly communities to increase access to housing for all.”

In addition to increasing funds for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), the bill would also require that the states administering the LIHTCconstruct at least 20% of their LIHTC Units as accessible and/or walkable and rollable.