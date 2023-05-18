WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) unveiled a new report Thursday that detailed the nursing home oversight crisis across the country’s 15,000 nursing homes.

The report, titled “Uninspected and Neglected,” broke down the results of a year-long investigation into the capacity of state survey agencies that oversee health and safety standards at nursing homes. The report examined how decades of underfunding for state survey agencies has led to significant staffing shortages and inadequate oversights that put nursing home residents at risk.

The report shows that 32 survey agencies have vacancy rates of 20% or higher, including nine states with vacancy rates of 50% or higher. These shortages are also directly linked to inspection delays, according to the report.

Federal data shows that 28% of the Nation’s nursing homes are behind schedule for standard inspections, which includes 1 in 9 that have not received a standard inspection in two years. Federal law requires inspections to be conducted no later than every 15 months.

Chairman Casey held a hearing in the Aging Committee on this investigation, and heard from witnesses who attested that, despite rising costs to retain staff and increases in workload, survey agencies have not received a meaningful increase in federal funding to complete these critical oversight responsibilities since fiscal year 2015.

“The system responsible for ensuring that nursing homes meet health and safety standards is in crisis,” Chairman Casey said. “My investigation reveals unacceptable rates of vacancies at state survey agencies, threatening the safety and health of nursing home residents as their complaints collect dust while inspectors struggle to meet the demand. These staffing shortages mean that nursing home resident complaints—the same horror stories that we read about in the news about injured or abused seniors—are often not being investigated in a timely fashion. As my report makes clear, we need to invest in robust nursing home oversight and the workforce that carries it out. Without sufficient resources, nursing home residents will continue to be at risk of substandard care.”

In letters and data provided to the Committee by every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, survey agencies reported an inability to effectively conduct their jobs due to severe staffing shortages, high turnover rates, and an inexperienced workforce.

Casey said delayed inspections also hinder nursing home transparency, as delayed inspections lead to unreliable and outdated public data on nursing homes. In some cases, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Care Compare website—which provides public information about the quality of nursing homes—relies on survey results from as early as 2015, undermining the integrity of the website’s rating system accuracy and potentially misleading consumers.

For more information on the report, click here.