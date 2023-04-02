BRADDOCK, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senate John Fetterman spoke with CBS Sunday Morning just days after being released from Walter Reed Memorial Hospital.

Fetterman, who spent two months in the hospital receiving treatment for depression, sat down for his first public interview in months. The full interview with CBS Sunday Morning can be watched here.

“My message right now isn’t political. I’m just somebody that’s suffering from depression,” Sen. Fetterman said in the interview.

Fetterman’s health has been a topic of discussion over the past year. Just days before the May primary, Fetterman suffered a stroke and had a pacemaker implemented.

After defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz in the general election in November, Fetterman was officially sworn in on Jan 3. On Feb. 16, the former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania announced he was suffering from depression and was seeking treatment in Washington D.C.

“It’s like, you just won the biggest, you know, race in the country. And the whole thing about depression is, is that objectively, you may have won, but depression can absolutely convince you that you actually lost. And that’s exactly what happened. And that was the start of a downward spiral,” Sen. Fetterman said.

The Senate is currently in recess for the next two weeks. Fetterman is expected to return to his duties in Washington D.C. when the Senate session resumes on April 17.

CBS News contributed to this report.