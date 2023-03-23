HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Senator Doug Mastriano announced a new bill that would allow parents to play a role in what their children are taught in schools.

Senate Bill 340 would require schools to post every textbook, course syllabus, and state academic standards for every course offered on a publicly accessible website. Schools would also be required to update the website no more than 30 days after any changes are made.

“Transparency is key to ensuring that all parents have a seat at the table and can make their voice heard on issues that impact their children,” Mastriano said. “Schools should be focused on teaching our children how to think, not what to think. I’ve heard from many parents who have no idea what is being taught until they see their children’s homework. This legislation ensures parents have the tools they need to be informed.”

The bill is now being considered by the Senate Education Committee.