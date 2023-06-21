PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Senate approved two measures that would provide area motorists with relief from outdated and unnecessary emissions testing.

Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) introduced both Senate Bill 561 and Senate Bill 562. Both measures were approved on Wednesday, June 21. They have also passed the Senate in previous legislative sessions and have not received House action. The bills again will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Senate Bill 561

This bill would exempt the five newest model year vehicles from the outdated emissions test and remove the gas cap testing requirement for subject vehicles without a gas cap.

As the usage of fuel-efficient cars has become more widespread, a vehicle emissions test has proven to be less effective at reducing air pollution. Between 2010-19, there were more than 21 million newer vehicles that passed the emissions test 99.65% of the time, according to Langerholc’s release. Newer vehicles are consistently passing emissions tests due to newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles on the market.

Senate Bill 562

This bill would exempt Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer and Westmoreland counties from the vehicle emissions test as they have consistently met air quality standards.

The Joint State Government Commission evaluated the impacts of removing counties from the vehicle emissions testing program and identified Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer and Westmoreland counties as candidates for removal from testing.

You can read Langerholc’s memo to lawmakers about the bills here.

“I have been fighting this senseless and outdated emissions test since I was first elected. It is an issue of paramount importance to my district and those in the Commonwealth,” Langerholc said. “Today’s strong bipartisan vote continues the fight that will hopefully and finally result in passage.”