WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Thursday that will honor the life of a baseball legend on and off the field.
Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) introduced the senate resolution that will formally recognize the legacy of Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The passing of the resolution also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Clemente’s 3,000th regular season hit.
Senator Casey said Clemente, a prominent Latino baseball player, achieved many historic milestones that included overcoming racial and linguistic discrimination.
“It’s fitting that the Senate is honoring Roberto Clemente on the eve of his greatest accomplishment on the baseball field, but it is his work and advocacy off the field that continue to inspire people in Pittsburgh and around the world fifty years later,” Casey said. “Clemente’s commitment to humanitarian work and his tenacity in the face of discrimination embody the very best of us and I’m proud to honor him with this resolution.”
ROBERTO CLEMENTE THROUGH THE YEARS:
Clemente was a 15-time MLB All Star, a 12-time Gold Glove winner, a four-time NL batting champion and two-time World Series Champion. He also spent his off-season’s travelling to Latin America to donate food, clothing and baseball equipment to families and children in need.
Clemente’s monumental 3,000th and final regular season hit of his career came on Sept. 30, 1972 against the New York Mets during a game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.
While flying to Nicaragua to deliver humanitarian aid on Dec. 31, 1972, Clemente and four others died after their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico. After his untimely death, he was elected as a first-ballot National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and the first Latino in league history to be inducted.
A copy of the Senate resolution can be found on Senator Casey’s website.