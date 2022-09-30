WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Thursday that will honor the life of a baseball legend on and off the field.

Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) introduced the senate resolution that will formally recognize the legacy of Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The passing of the resolution also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Clemente’s 3,000th regular season hit.

Senator Casey said Clemente, a prominent Latino baseball player, achieved many historic milestones that included overcoming racial and linguistic discrimination.

“It’s fitting that the Senate is honoring Roberto Clemente on the eve of his greatest accomplishment on the baseball field, but it is his work and advocacy off the field that continue to inspire people in Pittsburgh and around the world fifty years later,” Casey said. “Clemente’s commitment to humanitarian work and his tenacity in the face of discrimination embody the very best of us and I’m proud to honor him with this resolution.”

ROBERTO CLEMENTE THROUGH THE YEARS:

Leading the batting averages in the National League June 11, 1956 are left to right Roberto Clement and Dale Long, both of Pittsburgh Pirates, and Ken Boyer and Rip Repulski of the Cardinals. Repulski is first with .378; long second with .345. Long is first in home runs with 17 and Boyer with 14 is tied for second. Boyer leads in runs batted in with 48 and long is second with 46. (AP Photo)

Roberto Clemente, Pirates’ outfielder, tackles Reds second baseman Johnny Temple at second base in the second inning of Pittsburgh-Cincinnati second on July 29, 1956 in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati won both games of the double header 6-2 and 3- 2. (AP Photo/Walter Stein)

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Roberto Clemente hits the ground with ball in glove after making a diving catch of ball hit by Brooklyn Dodgers Pee Wee Reese in second inning of twin bill opener at Ebbets Field, Sept. 29, 1956, Brooklyn, N.Y. The Dodgers won the first game 6-2 to go into a first place tie with Milwaukee Braves. (AP Photo)

Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, shown in a posed portrait in 1957. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Pirates’ right fielder Roberto Clemente making a sensational backhanded catch of a long drive by Bobby Thomson of the Cubs, Aug. 19, 1958. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roberto Clemente crosses home plate, April 18, 1959, after hitting a home run in the eighth inning. Greeting him at the plate are Pittsburgh’s bat boy and Bob Skinner (4). Milwaukee Braves catcher Del Candall is at far left. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh’s Roberto Clemente, the National League’s leading hitter, shows Junior James, 9, where he likes to hit the ball, Sept. 25, 1961. (AP Photo)

Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates is seen in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 1963. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, goes to bat as pinch-hitter in the ninth inning against Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Ill., on May 6, 1965. The catcher is Vic Roznovsky. The umpire is Doug Harvey. (AP Photo)

Roberto Clemente, a fast man in the field, squeezed in a quick shave in the Pittsburgh Pirate dressing room, June 2, 1965, during a rain spell that interrupted the Pirates 4-0 victory over Philadelphia. It was the Pirates 12th straight victory, but at the time, the victory was still in doubt. That?s the meaning of the ?12? and question mark Clemente squirted on the mirror with shaving cream. (AP Photo/Spencer Jones)

Pittsburgh Pirates Roberto Clemente, right, and Bill Mazeroski, holding out bats, were credited by their manager, Harry Walker, as the big guns behind the Pirates current winning streak, in Pittsburgh, June 11, 1965. Mazeroski missed the early part of the season because of a foot injury and Clemente was out of the lineup for a while with malaria. With the two veterans back in action, the Pirates won 18 of their last 20 games, climbing from last place to fifth place in the National League. (AP Photo/Spencer Jones)

Roberto Clemente of Pittsburgh Pirates will play in the All Star Game for the National League, shown April 1965. (AP Photo)

Roberto Clemente, baseball player with the Pittsburgh Pirates shown at bat in 1967. (AP Photo)

Superstar Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates and family take a breather Friday night, July 24, 1970, before pregame ceremonies at Three Rivers Stadium honoring the right fielder. On his right are wife Vera and sons Luis and Richie, standing. On the right are his parents. Clemente bounces son Roberto on his knee.(AP Photo)

Roberto Clemente (21), outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team, is photographed in 1971 at an unknown location. (AP Photo)

Roberto Clemente and his wife Vera pose with the automobile as he was honored on “Roberto Clemente Night,”, Sept. 24, 1971 at New York’s Shea Stadium. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal)

Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates appears to be thinking ahead to next week’s playoffs as he practices a hand exercise on the beach, Sept. 29, 1971, Philadelphia, Pa. The Pirates, who have clinched their division, will play either Los Angeles or San Francisco for the National League title. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)



Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates drops his bat and heads for first base as he watches the ball get through the infield for a 4th inning hit Tuesday night, September 26, 1972, against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Clemente got two hits in the game leaving him only four shy of 3,000 career base hits. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente, left, gets a hand from Mets’ Willie Mays after he belted his 3,000th hit in Pittsburgh, Sept. 30, 1972. Clemente, by doing so, became on e of 11 players in the history of the majors to hit that number or better. Mays is also a member of the 3,000 or better club. Pirates won the game, 5-0. (AP Photo/MB)

The scoreboard at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium shows the name of Roberto Clemente and the year of his birth and his death, Jan. 2, 1973. Clemente, the superstar right fielder of the Pirates, was killed in a plane crash on Dec. 31. The plane in which he was killed crashed en route form Puerto Rico to Nicaragua, laden with supplies for earthquake victims. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Lt. Commander Guy Clark, left, commanding officer of the USS Sagebrush, inspects the nose gear of a DC 7 that crashed into the the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Isla Verde, Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Jan. 3, 1973. Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Roberto Clemente, as well as four others, were aboard the plane that was on a mercy mission to Nicaragua with supplies for earthquake victims. (AP Photo/Gary Williams)

John Galbreath, right, chairman of the board of the Pittsburgh Pirates, presents a uniform bearing the number 21, to Luisa Clemente, the mother of the late Roberto Clemente, April 6, 1973. Others, left to right, are: Vera Clemente, widow of Clemente, and club president Dan Galbreath. Clemente was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rico while trying to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Managua, Nicaragua. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Osvaldo Vega, left, chairman of the Yankees’ Latin American Day, July 21, 1973, presents Vera Clemente, widow of the late baseball star Roberto Clemente, with a plaque to be placed in the proposed Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico. The ceremony took place in the rain before a Yankee-Chicago White Sox game, but the game was canceled due to the weather. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/John Rooney)



Vera Clemente and her 3 sons and the mother of former baseball great, Roberto Clemente listen as former Gen. Manager, Joe Brown of the Pittsburgh Pirates says a few words during the unveiling of a statue of Clemente at the site of the Roberto Clemente Sports City in San Juan, March 22, 1977. (AP Photo)

Fans mingle around the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park before going to the season opener between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 5, 2004. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Clemente was a 15-time MLB All Star, a 12-time Gold Glove winner, a four-time NL batting champion and two-time World Series Champion. He also spent his off-season’s travelling to Latin America to donate food, clothing and baseball equipment to families and children in need.

Clemente’s monumental 3,000th and final regular season hit of his career came on Sept. 30, 1972 against the New York Mets during a game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.

While flying to Nicaragua to deliver humanitarian aid on Dec. 31, 1972, Clemente and four others died after their plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico. After his untimely death, he was elected as a first-ballot National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and the first Latino in league history to be inducted.

A copy of the Senate resolution can be found on Senator Casey’s website.