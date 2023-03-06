WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey is advocating for Pennsylvania to be awarded investments to further semiconductor manufacturing in the state.

In a letter sent to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, the Pennsylvania Democrat said the Keystone State already has existing facilities for manufacturing semiconductors, research universities and highly skilled workers.

This comes after Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022. The act is providing funding to help boost American manufacturing specifically in the semiconductor industry. Casey said an investment in the state would strengthen the supply chain and create thousands of jobs.

“My team and I have been on the road in the Commonwealth, touring semiconductor manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge research institutions, and meeting with the American workers and business leaders at the center of this industry,” Casey said. “I am hopeful that semiconductor manufacturers like Infinera which fabricates advanced optical wafers right in Allentown and whose main competitor is Chinese technology giant, Huawei could capitalize on CHIPS funding to recapture and secure a critical piece of our supply chain while creating thousands of well-paying American jobs.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Casey’s letter to the Department of Commerce can be read below: