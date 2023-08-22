WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released a new map detailing the Pennsylvania communities that qualify as “energy communities” as part of his Inflation Reduction Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides a bonus tax credit worth 10 percent of the cost of any clean energy project placed in an energy community, defined as brownfield site. A brownfield site is an area that has been abandoned due to industrial pollution.

The tax credits are administered by the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, in collaboration with the Department of Energy.

Casey’s tax credits are meant to incentivize companies to build and manufacture new energy projects in the communities that have powered the United States for generations.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The map below shows the areas in Pennsylvania that may be eligible for the energy communities bonus credits.