HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano held a beagle march at the State Capitol on Tuesday with dogs who were rescued from animal testing labs.

The march came as Mastriano introduced legislation to prohibit testing on dogs and cats in Pennsylvania.

“It bars institutions from using taxpayer money to support painful experiments on dogs and cats. And these are classified by the USDA as painful without any relief,” Senator Mastrino said.

The legislation has support from the Adams County SPCA and the Humane Society of the United States.

Joining the beagle march were families who rescued dogs from animal testing sites.