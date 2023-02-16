WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital being treated for clinical depression, according to his office.

On Thursday, Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday evening, according to Fetterman’s Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson. Jentleson said Fetterman experienced depression on and off throughout his life and it only became severe in recent weeks.

Fetterman is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis after Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed on Wednesday, according to his office.

On Monday, Feb. 13 John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, Jentleson said in the release.

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself,” Jentleson said.

Fetterman was hospitalized on Feb. 8 after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat. This comes after Fetterman suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in May 2022.

During his test in February 2023, the initial results didn’t show evidence of a new stroke and Fetterman was released from the hospital days later.

Fellow Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey has also recently experienced health issues. Casey underwent surgery on Feb. 14 for prostate cancer. Casey showed his support of Fetterman in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

“Millions of Americans struggle with their mental health. I am proud of @SenFettermanPA for getting the help he needs and for publicly acknowledging his challenges to break down the stigma for others. Terese and I are sending our prayers to John, Gisele, and the Fetterman family.” Senator Bob Casey on Twitter