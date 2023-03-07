WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced he will be opening a new regional office in Wilkes-Barre.

The office will be located at the Stegmaier Federal Office Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre and is slated to open to the public in early April. Fetterman’s State Director Joe Pierce said the office will expand its state services to the region.

“Our Pennsylvania team is proud to have added a Wilkes-Barre office to our other open locations. We’re thrilled to expand our state services to northeastern Pennsylvania with this office and look forward to adding new locations in the coming weeks and months,” Pierce said.

Fetterman currently has three offices located in the state that include Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Erie.

For more information on the Wilkes-Barre office, please visit fetterman.senate.gov.