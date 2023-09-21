WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) have announced that University Park Airport and the DuBois Regional Airport will receive funding for new infrastructure.

University Park will receive $5,452,959 and DuBois will receive $96,081 awarded from the Department of Transportation through the Airport Improvement Grant.

“Central Pennsylvania’s airports connect the region to the rest of the world,” Casey said. “Improving taxiways will make these two airports safer and more efficient. A safe, effective airport means a better experience for travelers and greater investment in the Central Pennsylvania’s economy.”

The funding for University Park Airport will be used to rehabilitate the airport’s taxiway while the DuBois Regional Airport funding will be used for taxiway and apron pavement improvements.