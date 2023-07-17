WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Legislation in Washington aims to expand veteran healthcare for those exposed to PFAS Chemicals.

The Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide health care services and disability benefits to veterans exposed to toxic forever chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at military installations.

It was introduced by Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman who say high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, kidney cancer and other health issues have been linked to exposure to the chemicals.

“We will never be able to fully repay our servicemembers for their sacrifice, but we can, and we must, take care of them now,” Senator Casey said. “The Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act will allow veterans exposed to PFAS contamination related to their service to claim the disability benefits they deserve. I will keep fighting to ensure our servicemembers, veterans, and all Americans have access to safe, clean water.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It’s just common sense that we need to provide our veterans with the benefits and healthcare they deserve after being exposed to harmful substances,” Senator Fetterman said. “Our veterans deserve the best of the best, and this is no exception. I’m proud to co-sponsor this bill.”

They add the chemicals are typically found in firefighting foam that’s been heavily used by the military causing contamination around military sites.