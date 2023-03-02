PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Several state Senators have unveiled pro-growth tax reform bills to make Pennsylvania more economically competitive and to attract new employees.

The Senators unveiled the new bill on Thursday, March 2. There are three separate bills in the package. Each is sponsored by a different senator. Senate Bill 347 is sponsored by Senator Judy Ward.

The following Senators are involved with the package of bills:

Judy Ward (R – Parts of Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin Counties)

Greg Rothman (R – Part of Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry Counties)

Terry Pennycuick (R – Part of Berks and Montgomery Counties)

Ryan P. Aument (R – Part of Lancaster County)

The package of bills will include:

1) Accelerate the Corporate Net Income (CNI) tax reduction so it is more in line with a bill Aument sponsored in 2022,

Sponsored by Aument and Rothman, Senate Bill 345 quickens the reduction of the commonwealth’s CNI tax by immediately dropping it to 7.99% and then reducing it an additional point every January until it falls to 4.99%.

2) Increase the Net Operating Loss (NOL) carryover limitation

To bring family-sustaining jobs to the commonwealth and grow existing Pennsylvania businesses, the second bill will gradually increase the NOL carryover limit from the current 40% to 80% over four years. Senate Bill 346, sponsored by Sens. Rothman, Aument, and Pennycuick, will bring the NOL carryover limit in line with both the federal limitation and the limitations of 48 other states.

3) Allow small employers to use the NOL deduction.

Senate Bill 347, sponsored by Ward, will help the commonwealth’s small businesses by allowing them to use the NOL deduction. This accounting tool gives small businesses greater control over their financial positions. It is already available to large corporations.

“A more competitive business tax code offers far more benefits than simply improving the state’s business climate. Studies have shown that decreasing the CNI leads to better job opportunities, higher workers’ wages, and improved communities – all of which create family-sustaining jobs and attract and retain new talent,” the senators said.

All three bills will be referred to the Senate Finance Committee for consideration.