HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Friday a settlement has been reached with a New York-based company for their role in allegedly causing millions of unwanted telemarketing calls.

Fluent, LLC and its subsidiaries are accused of collecting personal information, including telephone numbers, through promotional gift card offerings and then selling them as “leads” to telemarketing companies. This included the personal information of thousands of people on Pennsylvania and Federal “Do Not Call” lists, according to Henry.

The lawsuit states that Fluent’s promotional offers consistently failed to include obvious disclosures that by providing personal information, registrants consented to receive telemarketing calls from hundreds of potential sellers.

According to the release, these sellers’ products and services were often not related to Fluent’s promotional offerings and had nothing to do with their conduct. More than 4.2 million Pennsylvania residents registered their information on one of Fluent’s websites, according to the lawsuit.

Below is a breakdown of what the lawsuit alleged Fluent and its subsidiaries assisted in:

Distributing telemarketing calls to consumers who are on the Federal “Do Not Call” Registry; Delivering telemarketing calls to consumers on the Federal “Do Not Call” Registry where the consumers did not give their valid consent to be contacted; Delivering telemarketing calls to consumers with pre-recorded messages– also known as robocalls– without proper consumer consent; and Engaging in deceptive and misleading business practices in connection with their lead-generating practices.

“’Do Not Call’ means just that, and my office will continue to do all we can to aggressively target those who illegally cross those boundaries,” Attorney General Henry said. “Millions of people registering for gift cards or other prizes with familiar retailers had no idea they were also signing up for invasive telemarketing calls.”

Through the settlement, Fluent and its subsidiaries are prevented from contacting Pennsylvanians who registered on the national or Pennsylvania “Do Not Call” list without first receiving a customer’s agreement in writing. It also requires that Fluent and its subsidiaries clearly disclose to consumers the specific party or parties for whom consent is requested without using a hyperlink or separate pop-up screen. Lastly, the settlement prevents Fluent and its subsidiaries from selling, transferring or sharing any data that would result in the consumer receiving a prerecorded message.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Fluent is also required to pay $250,000 to the Office of Attorney General that will be used for public protection and educational purposes.