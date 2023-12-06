HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the Shapiro administration celebrated the 33rd annual Holiday Wish Program on Wednesday.

The program, which is run by Commonwealth employees, provides gifts for people in need across Pennsylvania. This year, the Holiday Wish Program will provide gifts to more than 600 people, including more than 150 families and 60 seniors.

“I am so proud to have colleagues across Commonwealth agencies who take time during this season to provide some extra cheer so our fellow Pennsylvanians can have a joyous holiday,” Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said. “We can all make a difference for our friends and neighbors this holiday season by volunteering our time or donating to a favorite cause. I encourage every Pennsylvanian to consider giving back this year as they are able.”

When families or individuals visit a local DHS County Assistance Office (CAO) to apply for benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Medicaid, caseworkers can identify families and older adults in need to take part in the Holiday Wish Program.

Holiday Wish participants select a few gifts they need or would like to receive, and state employees, private organizations, and individuals sponsor a family or individual to ensure they receive special gifts during the holiday season. Representatives from Commonwealth agencies and the Pennsylvania National Guard then gather every December to distribute these gifts to hundreds of families across Pennsylvania.



