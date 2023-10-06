PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Shapiro Administration is announcing the success of the PA Overdose Prevention Program distributions in its first 30 days.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), and Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and Health (DOH) joined the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network (PAHRN), Harrisburg Harm Reduction Project, and The RASE Project to discuss successes in harm reduction supply distribution, highlight available local resources for individuals living with substance use disorder, and provide demonstrations on how to effectively use naloxone and drug test strips.

In the first month of the Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program (POPP), the initiative has already fulfilled 475 orders of drug test strips and naloxone, according to PCCD.

The PA Overdose Prevention Program (POPP) is the Shapiro Davis-Administration’s latest effort to curb overdose deaths by providing resources to reduce harm and get life-saving tools to individuals and communities in need.

Since the launch of POPP on August 31, 2023, PCCD has received more than 500 requests

from community-based organizations and other groups across the Commonwealth. During the

month of September, the program fulfilled and distributed 295 unique orders for approximately 404,000 xylazine/fentanyl test strips and approximately 180 orders for approximately 127,000 kits of intranasal naloxone.

The program serves as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for individuals and organizations seeking multiple

formulations of naloxone, as well as fentanyl and xylazine test strips. Much like the previous

Naloxone for First Responders Program, POPP continues to emphasize statewide and regional

‘saturation’ and accessibility, with a focus on getting naloxone and harm reduction supplies into

the hands of people who use drugs and those who serve and support them.

In addition to POPP’s distribution efforts, Pennsylvanians can obtain naloxone in a variety of other ways including:

Using DOH’s standing order which individuals can present at a local pharmacy to obtain

naloxone

naloxone Having naloxone mailed to your home for free, through a partnership with NEXT Distro

Visiting a local pharmacy and purchasing Narcan (4 mg nasal spray) over the counter

without a prescription

without a prescription Utilizing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s co-pay assistance program which can

assist with the reimbursement of naloxone, up to $75 for eligible residents

DDAP met to discuss successes in harm reduction supply distribution, to highlight available local resources for individuals living with substance use disorder, and to provide demonstrations on how to effectively use naloxone and drug test strips.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Davis-Jones joins The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Health (DOH), the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network (PAHRN), Harrisburg Harm Reduction Project, and The RASE Project.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Davis-Jones joins The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Health (DOH), the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network (PAHRN), Harrisburg Harm Reduction Project, and The RASE Project to discuss successes in harm reduction supply distribution, to highlight available local resources for individuals living with substance use disorder, and provide demonstrations on how to effectively use naloxone and drug test strips.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Davis-Jones joins The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Health (DOH), the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network (PAHRN), Harrisburg Harm Reduction Project, and The RASE Project to discuss successes in harm reduction supply distribution, to highlight available local resources for individuals living with substance use disorder, and provide demonstrations on how to effectively use naloxone and drug test strips.

“The Shapiro-Davis Administration wants all Pennsylvanians to be prepared— an overdose can happen anytime, anywhere,” DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones said. “I encourage individuals and organizations to take advantage of this program to get naloxone and drug testing tools into more hands. As we continue to address the overdose crisis in Pennsylvania, we must keep expanding access to and provide equitable resources across the board.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Individuals seeking substance use disorder treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a

loved one can be connected to local resources by visiting treatmentatlas.org or by calling the

toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).