PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro and the Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger joined Astrobotic today at the Moonshot Museum on the North Shore to announce the company is expanding in the City of Pittsburgh.

The growing company is renovating a new $20 million facility and plans to create 283 new, high-tech jobs and retain 174 employees. Today’s announcement is another example of how the Shapiro Administration is investing in technology and innovation to make Pennsylvania an economic powerhouse that leads to growing industries.

Astrobotic has acquired a five-story, 46,000-square-foot vacant building located at 1106 Reedsdale Street in Pittsburgh. The company will invest in extensive renovations of the property and utilize four of the five floors for expansion space beyond its existing headquarters.

Astrobotic will lease a portion of the ground floor to the Keystone Space Collaborative for its Keystone Innovation Center. This center will serve as a programmatic and co-working space for Keystone members and house the AFWERX/SpaceWERX Pittsburgh Hub. The new location will be the site of Astrobotic’s new space campus that is helping to make Pittsburgh a regional and national leader in the industry.

Astrobotic received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,981,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan of $2.4 million, Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding, and private bank financing to support the project.

Astrobotics was spun out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2007 by William “Red” Whitaker who is widely regarded as the father of field robotics. The company seeks to make space accessible to the world. The company’s lunar lander, Peregrine, will deliver payloads to the moon for companies, governments, universities, non-profits and individuals.

Astrobotic also develops advanced space robotics capabilities such as terrain relative navigation, mobile robotics for lunar surface operations, and reliable computing systems for mission-critical applications.

Astrobotic has contracts with a portfolio of companies, but its primary source of major contracts is through NASA. Currently, Astrobotics is constructing the Peregrine Lunar Lander slated for launch in December 2023 which is poised to carry out the first commercial mission to the Moon and be the first American spacecraft to land on the Moon since the Apollo program.