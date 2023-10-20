HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced Friday the availability of grant funding to support the recruitment of law enforcement officers.

The grant is open to local law enforcement agencies, campus or university police, railroad or street railway police, airport authority police and county park police. Law enforcement agencies can request up to $7,000 per new officer to support costs associated with training. If the agency covers training, agencies can request up to $5,000 per new officer to support stipends and other costs.

“Every Pennsylvanian no matter what they look like, who they love or how they worship deserves to feel safe in their communities, and making sure communities have enough police officers on the beat is a key component for public safety,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, chair of PCCD, said. “Through this funding we hope to fill gaps within the law enforcement workforce to help make communities safer for all Pennsylvanians.”

Applicants can find more information on funding requirements and how to apply on the PCCD’s website. The application will remain open until all the funding is committed to agencies.

Awards will be announced on a rolling basis as applications are considered.