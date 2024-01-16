HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Shapiro Administration announced a $379,000 grant for the development of a teacher apprenticeship program.

The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, a regional education service agency located in Milton, was awarded the grant in effort to create a first-of-its-kind teaching program in order to address staffing shortages in Pennsylvania.

Central Susquehanna was selected to design a registered apprenticeship program that school districts across Pa. can use as a template for teacher career pathways, according to the release.

The program must be sustainable that includes strong partnerships with various stakeholders, including community colleges, higher education institutions, workforce development organizations, government agencies and local education agencies.

“Fewer people have pursued teacher certification in Pennsylvania in recent years, and that’s created staffing challenges in schools throughout the Commonwealth. The Shapiro Administration is committed to reversing this trend through targeted investments in our workforce,” Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker said. “The Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program moves us closer to big-picture solutions while providing real career opportunities for individuals dedicated to the education of our children.”

Schools throughout Pa. face significant barriers to adequate staffing levels of well-qualified teachers, according to the release. The number of teaching positions filled by individuals on an emergency permit has increased significantly compared to the number of newly certified teachers who participated in state teacher preparation programs.

For more information on the grant and Central Susquehanna, visit the Pa. Government website.