HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration announced on Tuesday that it is trying to make it easier for Pennsylvanian’s to register to vote.

Now, when state residents get or renew their Pennsylvania state driver’s license, they will be prompted with a form to register to vote. This means potential voters will have to back out of the template to choose to not register to vote.

Previously, computer prompts would ask drivers if they wanted to register to vote, and gave the options of ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

According to the Shapiro administration, legislation or regulation was not needed to make this change. The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 required states to offer voter registration at driver’s license centers, but did not specify in what manner that should occur, only that a voter registration form must be included in the application or renewal of a driver’s license.

Of the approximate 10 million Pennsylvanians that are at least 18 years old, only 8.6 million are registered to vote, according to U.S. Census figures.