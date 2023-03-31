PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Friday, Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding visited a Lycoming County farm to announce the first funding that is rolling out under the $154,000,000 Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).

Lycoming County is receiving $1,900,000 in ACAP funds based on a formula that considers number of farms, number of livestock operations, and number of impaired stream miles. The family that owned the farm says they plan to apply for the program to boost conservation measures on their farm.

“As young farmers, the Stahlneckers have demonstrated their care for the water and land,” Secretary Redding said. “It’s our goal to honor their stewardship, and the stewardship of other PA farmers by investing ACAP funds in the future of their farm and the future of Pennsylvania.

ACAP is a result of 40 years of Pennsylvania governors showing their dedication to ensuring clean water and land resources, going back to Governor Thornburgh, who entered Pennsylvania into the Chesapeake Bay Program, and continuing today with the commitments by Governor Shapiro.

In his 2023-24 budget proposal, Shapiro continued to support the conservation tax credits, loans, grants, incentives and initiatives in the Pennsylvania Farm Bill and proposing a new $2,500,000 investment that will help guarantee the integrity of state and local investments.

Pennsylvania’s Clean Streams Fund was created with $220 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and funds conservation programs including ACAP, designed to share the costs to farmers for farm management practices that reduce sediment in waterways, keeping the nutrients out of waterways, and on the farm to build soil health.

Funding will help provide site design and engineering support for measures like concrete barnyards, heavy use area protection, manure storage, and expertise to institute agronomic or ecological practices like cover crops, planted streamside buffers, stream-bank fencing, and grazing systems – the best management practices, or “BMPs” proven to conserve water and soil resources and farm productivity.

To apply or find detailed information on the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program, as well as more State Conservation Commission programs and investments in the future of Pennsylvania farms at the PA Department of Agricultural website.