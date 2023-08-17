HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Shapiro Administration have announced that new, modernized commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills test beginning Aug. 28.

The modernized CDL skills test ensures that CDL drivers have the knowledge and skills to safely drive while also waiving outdated requirements that have been holding workers back.

The Administration recognizes that school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages since the beginning of the pandemic, and because of that PennDOT will now waive the “under the hood requirement” that is part of the bus driving testing. This means that bus drivers will no longer need to identify engine components during testing.

“Governor Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in the way. Under his direction, PennDOT is working to make our services more accessible and effective for the people of Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “As someone with a CDL, I know that technology in our vehicles has greatly evolved and improved, even in our commercial vehicles. This modernized test is another way PennDOT is enhancing its services to better serve our CDL applicants while still ensuring the safety of school bus passengers.”

CDL applicants will be required to demonstrate four maneuvers to demonstrate control:

Forward Stop to demonstrate an applicant’s ability to judge the front of the vehicle

Straight-Line Backing to demonstrate the applicant’s ability to back the vehicle in a straight line

Forward Offset Tracking to demonstrate an applicant’s ability to maneuver the vehicle around other objects while moving forward

Reverse Offset Backing to demonstrate an applicant’s ability to offset reverse and park the vehicle

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This CDL skills testing update is to reflect modern vehicle features while also focusing on the drivers ability to have basic control of the road. CDL applicants are also now allowed a checklist to be used a memory aid during the pre-trip inspection.