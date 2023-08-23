HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Aug. 23 is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and to celebrate Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to sign up to serve.

Pennsylvania’s poll workers must be registered voters, which means they must meet voter registration eligibility criteria. However, the state also allows 17-year-old high school students to serve as poll workers if they obtain permission from their school principal and their parent or guardian.

“Elections in Pennsylvania could not happen without poll workers, and it takes about 45,000 of them to staff more than 9,000 voting locations across the commonwealth,” Schmidt said. “As someone who has worked in elections and at polls for many years, I can say it is among the most rewarding acts of civic engagement you can ever perform.”

Benefits of becoming a poll worker:

Being paid for trainings and for Election Day work

Learning about elections in Pa.

Gaining valuable work experience

Helping your community

For more information on how to register to be a poll worker and how to register to vote, visit Pa.’s voting website.