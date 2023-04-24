PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has been extended until May and Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to apply for help.

The season has been extended from Friday, April 28 to Friday, May 12. Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh is urging anyone who is behind on payments or having trouble paying home heating bills to apply for the LIHEAP Cash and LIHEAP Crisis benefits.

LIHEAP is a federally-funded program administered by DHS and it provides assistance for home heating bills so low-income Pennsylvanians can stay warm and safe in their homes. The program offers LIHEAP cash grants to help reduce a household’s monthly heating bill and LIHEAP crisis grants to help with heating emergencies. Their assistance is available for renters and homeowners.

LIHEAP Cash Grant

The minimum LIHEAP cash grant is $300, and the maximum cash grant is $1,000. This year every household that qualifies for a LIHEAP cash grant will also receive a one-time $150 LIHEAP supplement approximately one to two months after their initial LIHEAP cash grant is issued.

LIHEAP Crisis Grant

The LIHEAP crisis grant, with a maximum of $2,000, is a benefit for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, have already had their heating utility service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks worth of deliverable fuel, such as fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood.

The LIHEAP crisis grant is distributed directly to a household utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, so the individual or households do not have to repay assistance.

Do you qualify?

The income limit for the program is 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit. For a household of four, this would be $45,000 gross income per year. Pennsylvanians do not need to know their eligibility in order to apply for these programs, and those who applied and were denied previously but have experienced a change in circumstances can reapply.

Where can you apply?

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at Pennsylvania’s COMPASS website.

On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.

“The LIHEAP season is now closing for the year on May 12, so Pennsylvanians who may still need help with their heating bills from this winter should apply now,” Arkoosh said. “LIHEAP helps some of the Commonwealth`s most vulnerable citizens children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families make ends meet and keep their homes safer. If you are still having trouble paying your heating bills, please apply by May 12 so LIHEAP can help ease this burden.”