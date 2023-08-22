HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has announced that Pa. is taking the first steps to implement the Nurse Licensure Compact.

Starting Sept. 5, registered nurses (RN) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) who hold a multistate license through the interstate Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) will be permitted to practice in the Commonwealth.

The National Council for State Boards of Nursing has agreed with 41 states and territories to recognize nurses licensed by compact members.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians can receive top-notch care from licensed, qualified health care professionals,” Schmidt said. “By implementing this first phase of Pennsylvania’s engagement in the NLC, we are expanding opportunities for patients and providing hospitals and health systems with access to an approved, vetted group of licensed RNs and LPNs.”

Allowing qualified RNs and LPNs to practice in the commonwealth expands the pool of recruits for hospitals and other healthcare facilities and helps alleviate burdens in the workforce, making conditions safer for both patients and healthcare workers, according to Shapiro.

The full release can be found on the Shapiro administrations website.