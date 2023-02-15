PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Shapiro attended the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) two-day Training Proficiency Exercise at the Harrisburg International Airport.

The WMD– CST team is being evaluated by U.S. Army North on its ability to identify nuclear, radiological, chemical and biological contaminants, advise on response measures, and assist with requests for support from local authorities.

As Commander in Chief of the Pennsylvania National Guard, As Governor Shapiro is committed to mission readiness and ensuring the safety of our children, families, and neighbors.

“It was my honor today to meet with members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and support their work preparing our Commonwealth for the security challenges we face. This unit’s specialized and quick response capabilities to safeguard our communities is exactly what the Pennsylvania National Guard is known for,” Shapiro said. “These brave women and men are highly skilled and ready to defend Pennsylvanians, and I am proud to work with members of the Guard to continue protecting our freedoms and ensuring public safety.”

The 3rd WMD– CST is a 22person joint Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard un it that can deploy rapidly to support civil authorities at a domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear high yield Explosives (CBRNE) incident site by identifying CBRNE agents/substances, assessing current or projected consequences, advising o n response measures, and assisting with appropriate requests for additional followon state and federal military forces.

Units can also provide immediate response for intentional and unintentional CBRN or hazardous material (HAZMAT) releases and natural or manmade disasters that result in, or could result in, catastrophic loss of life or property.

The second phase of the 3rd WMD-CST Training Proficiency Exercise will be conducted later this week in the Harrisburg area.