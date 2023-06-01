PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro and Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin stepped behind the counter on Thursday to highlight the importance of free and nutritious breakfasts for Pennsylvania students.

The two visited the Colonial Elementary School in Montgomery County on Thursday, June 1. Shapiro’s first budget proposes $38,500,000 to provide universal free breakfast to all Pennsylvania students, regardless of income. This would be through the Free School Breakfast Program and it would cover the cost of lunch for 22,000 school students whose families earn less than 185% of the federal poverty level.

Since its implementation, the program has served more than 23,000,000 breakfasts to students across the Commonwealth.

“We can’t expect our kids to pay attention in class, learn, and succeed if they haven’t eaten all day – and that’s why I want to give free breakfast to every child in our schools,” Governor Shapiro said. “More than 325,000 children across the Commonwealth – including more than 10,000 kids in Montgomery County alone – were food insecure in 2021. My budget would devote dedicated funding to making universal free breakfast a reality for the first time ever, because our children deserve a safe, healthy learning environment no matter what zip code they live in or how much their parents make.”

The Free School Breakfast Program ensures that all students have access to a healthy, nutritious meal to start the school day and eliminates the stigma associated with free and reduced-price breakfast that may deter eligible students from participating. Many students who come from families who earn just above the income limit still struggle to afford paying for school meals, but the Governor’s proposal would break down those barriers.

“Research shows that students learn best when they start their day with healthy, nutritious food, but sometimes — due to family budgets or busy schedules — breakfast can be the most difficult meal to come by,” Acting Secretary of Education Mumin said. “By providing free breakfast to all students in Pennsylvania, we can make the most important meal the most accessible meal and ensure that learners begin each day on the right foot.”

Under the program, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will use the existing meal reimbursement program to pay schools for the difference between the free federal reimbursement and paid or reduced-price meal reimbursement so that no student has an out-ofpocket cost for a reimbursable breakfast and students eligible for reduced lunch can receive a school lunch at no cost to their families at schools participating in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

The Governor’s budget proposal will provide sustainable, recurring state funding to extend the program and will also allow students whose families are between 130% and 185% of the poverty line to receive a free lunch.

On average, more than 455,000 free breakfasts are served each day in Pennsylvania schools. 3,129 schools participate in the program, serving more than 1,600,000 students.