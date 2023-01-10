HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters.

Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.

Shapiro, a Democrat who is set to be inaugurated in a week, also announced his choice of Rich Negrin to head up the Department of Environmental Protection. Negrin is a lawyer, former prosecutor and former deputy mayor and managing director in Philadelphia’s city government. He was most recently an executive at Commonwealth Edison.

Dunn has spent some three decades at the agency and has served as secretary since 2015. Redding was agriculture secretary under two other Democratic governors, Tom Wolf and Ed Rendell.