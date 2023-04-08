PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — On Friday, a Federal judge in Texas suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a drug that is used to cause an abortion. Now Democrats in Pennsylvania are speaking out about the decision.

Currently, in Pennsylvania, abortion remains “safe, accessible and legal” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website. Following the overturning of Roe V Wade in June 2022, Democrats in the state continue to assure residents that abortions are and will continue to be available in the state if they remain in power.

Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a lengthy statement Friday evening assuring Pennsylvanians that abortion remains legal in PA.

“I am deeply disappointed by the flawed decision made today in Texas. Health care providers and women need to know that Pennsylvania’s laws have not changed as a result of this ruling and abortion remains legal in our Commonwealth,” Attorney General Henry said. “Women deserve access to safe reproductive health care free from unwarranted interference by a court. I will continue to fight to ensure that the people of Pennsylvania get exactly that.” Michelle Henry Pennsylvania Attorney General

Former Attorney General and Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro also reassured Pennsylvanians that abortion care isn’t going anywhere while he is governor.

“The Texas court’s extremist decision to restrict access to medication abortions is just another attempt to roll back a woman’s right to choose,” Shapiro said on Twitter.

Shapiro also showed support for Henry and said under her leadership the state defended access to reproductive care as a party on Friday.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D), who was just released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after seeking treatment for clinical depression, also issued a statement regarding the ruling in Texas.

“This ruling by a hard-right Trump-appointed judge is simply bullsh*t,” Fetterman said, “This is nothing more than another attempt by the GOP to take away the rights of women and implement a nationwide abortion ban. Mifepristone remains safe and legal in Pennsylvania. We will fight this, and we will win.”

With Friday’s ruling coming down, the Biden administration and mifepristone’s drug manufacturer filed appeals against the ruling within hours of the decision.

The Texas ruling came almost simultaneously with an order from a judge in Washington state, who said the FDA must maintain access to the drug in Democratic-led states that filed their own lawsuit. The dueling opinions are expected to send the matter quickly to the Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.