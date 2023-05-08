PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Pennsylvania and is reminding all drivers to be safe on the roadways.

On Monday, May 8 The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) along with Shapiro joined together to promote and encourage the safe operation of all vehicles.

The warmer seasons are on the way and temperatures are set to rise and motorcyclists will be taking out their vehicles for a drive. The Shapiro Administration reminds drivers and motorcyclists to share the road, obey traffic laws and watch out for one another throughout the riding season.

There were approximately 3,369 crashes involving motorcycles on Pennsylvania roadways in 2022, resulting in 217 fatalities. Crashes fell by more than 200 from the 2021 number of 3,578, and fatalities also decreased from 230 in 2021.

“As more and more people enjoy the fun and excitement of motorcycling and the benefits of a more budget-friendly means of transport, it is in the best interest of both riders and drivers to share the road safely,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers said. “Drivers and riders can work together to help lower fatalities and crashes by staying aware while driving or riding, obeying speed limits, and being responsible while operating any vehicle.”

Some safety tips drivers can keep in mind when sharing the road with motorcycles include:

Watch for Motorcycles: be aware that motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see.

Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.

Allow more following distance: leave at least four seconds when following a motorcycle.

Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the roadway. Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width as the motorcyclist needs the room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions.

Never drive impaired.

Motorcyclists can do their part to help avoid crashes by following some simple safety tips:

Be seen by wearing reflective clothing and put reflective tape on your protective clothing and motorcycle. Also wear face or eye protection and a DOT-approved helmet.

Use common sense by riding sober, obeying all speed limits and allowing enough time to react to potentially dangerous situations.

Know your motorcycle and conduct a pre-ride check.

Practice safe riding techniques and know how to handle your motorcycle in adverse road and weather conditions.

“Enjoy Pennsylvania’s roadways on your motorcycle, but please do it responsibly and safely,” Pennsylvania State Police Director for the Bureau of Patrol Major Robert Krol said. “Don’t hesitate to seek training if needed, and never ride while impaired.”