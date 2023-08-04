SCRANTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro has signed House Bill 1100 into law, expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program.

This bill has expanded the program to nearly 175,000 more Pa. seniors and doubled rebates for many of the 400,000 Pa. residents who already qualify.

This is the first time the PTRR program has been expanded since 2006, the bill raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living so no seniors lose out just because their Social Security payment went up.

Shapiro had outlined his plans to expand the PTRR program during his inaugural budget address in March.

“When I traveled across the Commonwealth on my campaign last year, I heard firsthand from seniors who told me that we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices. Whether I was here in Scranton or out in Erie, an overwhelming number of older Pennsylvanians told me they were struggling under the burden of rising costs – and I promised that my Administration would lead the way by tackling rising costs and putting money back in your pockets,” Governor Josh Shapiro said.

The PTRR expansion passed the House and Senate with near-unanimous bipartisan support to increase income limits, provide larger rebates for those who qualify, and include a cost-of-living adjustment so the program keeps up with rising prices.