PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro has signed an Executive Order that would direct Commonwealth agencies to collaborate with mental health and substance use disorder stakeholders.

The order would streamline and improve the accessibility of mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) services across the Commonwealth. The Council is the first-of-its-kind for the Commonwealth and will develop and recommend to the Governor a statewide action plan to address any gaps in access, affordability, or delivery of services, with the goal of removing silos across state agencies, healthcare providers, payers, state and local government sectors, and decreasing the wait time for services for Pennsylvanians in need.

According to the Shapiro Administration, the Council’s work will center on new and innovative care delivery models, workforce challenges, related social needs and inequities, and collaboration between the criminal justice system, public safety networks, and public health

organizations to treat the whole person.

Charged with setting the agenda for behavioral health under the Shapiro Administration,

the Council will be comprised of 33 members, and include a diverse array of stakeholders with representation from state, county, and local governments, the provider community, advocacy groups, and individuals with lived experiences — all will seek to create a more holistic healthcare delivery system in Pennsylvania.

Members include:

the Secretaries of Aging, Agriculture, Corrections, Drugs and Alcohol Programs, Education, Health, Human Services, Labor & Industry, Policy and Planning, and State

The Commissioners of the Insurance Department and State Police

The Adjutant General of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

The Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency

Delinquency The Pennsylvania Attorney General

Two members of the public with lived experiences

Two representatives from County Mental Health offices, one from a rural county

and one from an urban county

Two representatives from County Drug and Alcohol services, one from a rural county and one from an urban county

county and one from an urban county

Two representatives from an Area Agency on Aging, one from a rural county and one from an urban county

one from an urban county

A substance use disorder treatment specialist or an addiction specialist who is actively practicing

actively practicing

“Across Pennsylvania, I’ve heard from students, parents, providers, and so many others who have told me about the growing challenges of dealing with mental health challenges and substance use disorder, which are so often intertwined,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “It’s time we deliver the help so many Pennsylvanians are asking for. This Behavioral Health Council will be led by a seasoned expert, Dr. Christina Finello, who will spearhead the development of an action plan that will transform the health care delivery system to meet the real needs of Pennsylvanians. For the first time, our Commonwealth will have a senior leader in the Governor’s Office whose full-time job is to focus on this specific work and reach across all levels of government to improve our mental health and recovery services.”