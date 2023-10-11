(WTAJ) — Sheetz has been awarded six grants to expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging throughout Pennsylvania.
Through PennDOT, a total of 54 projects in 35 counties have received a total of $33.8 million to increase the availability to EV charging as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.
The following Sheetz in Pa. received grants:
- 678 Frankstown Road, Altoona
- 215 Arsenal Road, York
- 7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
- 1910 Mt Nebo Road, Sewickley
- 300 Racetrack Road, Washington
- 205 N Center Avenue, New Stanton
- 1400 Logan Avenue, Tyrone
- 3695 Paxton Street, Harrisburg
- 8555 Lancaster Avenue, Bethel
- 398 E Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg
- 2604 West State Street, New Castle
- 1900 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle
“We look forward to working with PennDOT to expand EV charging access across the state of Pennsylvania,” Trevor Walter, Vice President of Petroleum Supply Management at Sheetz said. “Ensuring that we remain innovative is at the forefront of everything we do as a company. After celebrating a significant EV milestone earlier this year, we remain committed to increasing the reach of our EV charging network to meet the needs of current and future customers.”
Sheetz currently has 683 total electric vehicle charges at 98 of its store locations. For more information on where to find EV chargers near you, visit Sheetz’s website.