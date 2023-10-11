(WTAJ) — Sheetz has been awarded six grants to expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging throughout Pennsylvania.

Through PennDOT, a total of 54 projects in 35 counties have received a total of $33.8 million to increase the availability to EV charging as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

The following Sheetz in Pa. received grants:

678 Frankstown Road, Altoona

215 Arsenal Road, York

7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

1910 Mt Nebo Road, Sewickley

300 Racetrack Road, Washington

205 N Center Avenue, New Stanton

1400 Logan Avenue, Tyrone

3695 Paxton Street, Harrisburg

8555 Lancaster Avenue, Bethel

398 E Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg

2604 West State Street, New Castle

1900 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle

“We look forward to working with PennDOT to expand EV charging access across the state of Pennsylvania,” Trevor Walter, Vice President of Petroleum Supply Management at Sheetz said. “Ensuring that we remain innovative is at the forefront of everything we do as a company. After celebrating a significant EV milestone earlier this year, we remain committed to increasing the reach of our EV charging network to meet the needs of current and future customers.”

Sheetz currently has 683 total electric vehicle charges at 98 of its store locations. For more information on where to find EV chargers near you, visit Sheetz’s website.