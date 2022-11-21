(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use.

The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 28. Unleaded 88 is considered a biofuel and contains 15% ethanol mixed with 85% gasoline.

While E15 is better for a vehicle’s engine and is more environmentally friendly, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has only approved its use for vehicles model years 2001 and newer. Vehicles pre-2001 must use Unleaded 87 or regular gas.

“Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve,” Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz said. “We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The promotion also offers customers who sign up for My Sheetz Rewardz a special incentive. Those who use code ‘FUELUP88’ when purchasing E15 gas will receive 500 points towards fuel discounts or food and drink items.

Sheetz previously lowered the price of E15 to $3.99 a gallon over the Fourth of July holiday. As of Nov. 21, the average price of gasoline in Pennsylvania remains at $4.02 a gallon, according to the AAA.

Anyone looking to use Unleaded 88 is urged to check their vehicle owner’s manual for compatible fuels. More information about gasoline at Sheetz stores can be found on their website.