(WTAJ) – A convenience chain has announced a donation matching challenge to further its support of the Special Olympics.

Sheetz started the campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1. The goal is to ensure that people with intellectual disabilities have opportunities to discover new strengths and abilities. At the end of the month, Sheetz will then match customer donations up to $60,000.

According to Sheetz’s website, the donations will go directly toward supporting the Special Olympics chapters that are located within the six-state footprint Sheetz operates in (Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia).

You can support the cause by donating through boxes at registers in Sheetz stores or adding donations to your purchase at the point of sale.