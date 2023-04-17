ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering the price of gas, this time for the rest of the month of April, but it will only be for one certain type of fuel.

Sheetz announced Monday morning that the price of E85 (Flex Fuel) will be dropped to $1.85 per gallon from April 17 to midnight on April 30.

E85 is offered at more than 375 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. This price drop will be available at all Sheetz locations that sell E85.

E85 is approved for use in “flexible fuel vehicles” designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85% ethanol (E85).

Photo of Flex Fuel pump at Sheetz. Courtesy of Sheetz

Not sure if you can use Flex Fuel? Don’t worry, there’s an online tool you can use to find out. Just click here!

E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is a cleaner burning fuel than other fuel grades. Because of its high octane and clean burning, the summer blend of E85 is a popular low-cost alternative.

When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles.



Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuels quickly through the Sheetz app or website.