ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six Pennsylvania residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on wire fraud conspiracy, possessing child sexual abuse material and more, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

The 16-count indictment names the following seven people, one who is from North Carolina.

Richard Alan Martz, Jr., 33, Meadville, Pennsylvania

Dylan Michael Miller, 30, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Christopher Clampitt, 33, Clemmons, North Carolina

Edward Grabb, 31, Jeanette, Pennsylvania

Michael Yackovich, 27, West Newton, Pennsylvania

Luke Robert Swinehart, 22, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Karlin Terrell Jones, 26, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania

The indictment shows that the seven co-defendants conspired to hack into Snapchat accounts as they attempted to obtain explicit images and videos depicting the victim account holders. According to the release, after they obtained the explicit material, they then shared the images and videos with each other and others online without the victim account holder’s knowledge or permission.

They’ve all been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, fraud in connection

with unlawful computer access, aggravated identity theft, and receipt and possession of child

sexual abuse material.

“As alleged, the defendants used deception and hacking techniques to unlawfully access

social media accounts so that they could steal, hoard, and trade explicit and otherwise private

content of hundreds of unsuspecting victims,” U.S. Attorney Olshan said. “This Office and our

law enforcement partners will reach far and wide to identify and prosecute those who victimize

our communities via the internet, especially when they seek to victimize our most vulnerable

population—our children. U.S. Attorney Olshan

Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall added that the accused engaged in predatory behavior.

“Hacking into social media accounts, stealing intimate pictures of unsuspecting victims and then

selling and trading them in online forums is nothing short of reprehensible. These victims were

re-victimized multiple times as their personal pictures were recirculated. We believe there is an

extensive network of victims who still haven’t been identified.” Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Nordwall

Below is how long each defendant could spend behind bars or be fined if convicted.

Martz – Maximum of 69 years in prison, a fine of $1,750,000 or both

Miller – Maximum of 34 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both

Clampitt – Maximum of 22 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both

Grabb – Maximum of 22 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both

Yackovich- Maximum of 29 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both

Swinehart – Maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both

Jones – Maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants, according to the release.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

If you believe you are a victim in this case and would like to opt-in to receive case notifications or if you have any questions about your rights, please contact the Victim Witness Coordinator at usapaw.victimwitness@usdoj.gov.