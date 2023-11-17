PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — If you got up Friday morning and smelled smoke when you ventured outside, there’s a good reason for that.

There’s a large wildfire ongoing in Virginia. Also, a prescribed burn is happening in south-central Pa. Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of State College, the southwest winds are causing the smoke to drift north.

The wildfire in central Virginia is happening in the Jefferson National Forest. Reports say that a small fire on Sunday roared into a 5,000+ acre blaze.

This isn’t the first time that Pennsylvania has been affected by an out-of-state wildfire. Earlier this year, a Canadian wildfire caused smokey skies down in Pennsylvania, and other states for weeks.