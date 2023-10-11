HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania residents will see more changes affecting SNAP benefits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) announced on Wednesday that SNAP recipients can expect to see an increase in benefit levels following an annual evaluation conducted by Pennsylvania Food and Nutrition Services.

These changes have both raised the maximum gross monthly income limit and raised the maximum Thrifty Food Plan benefit amount.

Various factors can contribute to a household’s SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania. These can be household size, monthly income, and if a member of your household is 60 years old or has a disability.

Beginning Oct. 1, and valid through Sept. 30, 2024, the SNAP income limits for each household size are as follows:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,430 2 $3,288 3 $4,144 4 $5,000 5 $5,858 6 $6,714 7 $7,570 8 $8,428 9 $9,286 10 $10,144 Each additional member +$858

Beginning Oct. 1 and valid through Sept. 30, 2024, the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan amount a household can receive will be as follows:

Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan 1 $291 2 $535 3 $766 4 $973 5 $1,155 6 $1,386 7 $1,532 8 $1,751 9 $1,970 10 $2,189 Each additional member + $219

The minimum benefit will remain $23 through Sept. 30, 2024.

More than 1.9 million Pennsylvanians rely on this program to afford food for themselves and their families, and according to DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, the best way to determine if your household will qualify for SNAP and the amount of your monthly benefit is to apply.

DHS is also alerting SNAP recipients of planned, temporary Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) service outages occurring on both Oct. 12 and Oct. 14 between 3:00 and 9:00 a.m. in order to upgrade the system and improve client services.

EBT users will not be able to complete transactions during these times as the outages will impact all EBT services including point-of-sales, online shopping transactions and additional web services.