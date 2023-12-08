(WTAJ) — First, there was “Kevin Bacon,” now there’s “Snoop Hogg,” an adorable pig found wandering the streets of Philadelphia.

The little guy was found in Philly where The Sanctuary at Haafsville said there was concern that he was being used as bait for dog fighting rings. While they said that pig rescues were full, they couldn’t leave the little guy suffering.

When brought to The Sanctuary, Snoop Hogg had severe mange, an eye issue and some behavioral issues, they said in a post.

Snoop was taken to the vet and was all fixed up. He’s become the “office pig” for The Sanctuary and has made best buds with a cat he shares the office with. The Sanctuary said that pigs are very smart and need companionship and Snoop Hogg is no different, saying he loves everyone, loves to snuggle under his blanket and loves to go on long walks in the woods.

Photo: The Sanctuary at Haafsville

Snoop might look small, but he’s only six months old. The Sanctuary said to expect him to be close to 100 pounds. Lots of pigs are overfed and end up an unhealthy weight, and they don’t want that for Snoop.

If you’re interested in adopting Snoop, you can check out The Sanctuary of Haafsville online by clicking here.

The Sanctuary said Snoop would love to have a big fenced-in backyard to play in. Having a pig friend for him would be a bonus.