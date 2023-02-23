PENNSYLVANIAN (WTAJ) – Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi has proposed changes to the House operating rules for the session that is set to begin next week.

The rule change would work towards establishing a more bipartisan way of operation, according to Rozzi.

“On January 3, 2023, I was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives and I pledged to do things differently,” Rozzi said. “Rather than seeking solutions for our eroding institution in the overly partisan world of Harrisburg politics, I decided to do something radical.”

The proposed changes include:

fixing the discharge process so that a committee chairman cannot hold legislation hostage from a majority of the House;

fixing the special order of business process so that a leader cannot hold legislation hostage from a majority of the House;

making committee composition more proportional between the parties than ever before;

providing that constitutional amendments cannot be placed on the primary ballot where only a fraction of Pennsylvanians participate;

providing that House-originated bills proposing a constitutional amendment can only include one subject;

providing for increased protection against sexual harassment and discrimination in the House.

“Armed with the voices of Pennsylvanians from throughout the Commonwealth, I pledged to introduce a fair set of House Rules that would rein in hyper-partisanship and allow measures supported by a majority of the Members of the House, whether that be Democrats, Republicans, or a coalition of both, to pass legislation regardless of where legislative leaders are on the subject. For far too long in Harrisburg, leaders have been first above all others, rather than first among equals.

“While many politicians talk the talk about good governance, I intend to walk the walk. When the House returns to regular session next week, I plan to introduce the Rozzi Rules, rules that will fix many of the issues that have prevented a majority of the members from passing good legislation, will give a voice to the minority, and will address several other issues that were raised on our listening tour.”