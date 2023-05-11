PITTSBURGH, Pa. (STORYFUL) — A teacher and one of her students from a school for children with special educational needs ran the half-marathon during Pittsburgh’s Marathon weekend on May 7.
Savanna Barton and Sophie, from the Watson Institute in Pittsburgh, completed the 13.1-mile course in 2 hours and 45 minutes, media reported, saying Sophie is non-verbal and needs assistance to walk.
“WE CAN DO HARD THINGS! I am so proud of my sweet girl,” Barton wrote on her Facebook page.
She later said she wanted Sophie to “get to experience life to the fullest and represent her amazing classmates.”