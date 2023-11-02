PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited singers from across Pennsylvania to enter the star-spangled sing-off for a chance to sing live at the 2024 PA Farm Show.

Each morning from Jan. 6 to Jan 13, the Farm Show will start by featuring either an individual or a group singing the national anthem live.

“Our 2024 theme, Connecting Our Communities, invites Pennsylvanians to celebrate the things that unite us,” Secretary Redding said. “There’s no better way to start each day than by connecting Farm Show visitors with their pride in what makes our country and our commonwealth great.”

The ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing’ contest is open to Pennsylvanians of all ages and for both individuals and groups.

Contestants can enter by emailing a YouTube link to a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to agcontests@pa.gov or by uploading their video or YouTube link to the comments of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page posts about the contest.

Finalists will be posted on the Facebook page and will be ranked by Facebook reactions from Nov. 14 through Nov. 21. Ten finalists will be announced on Facebook and then notified by email on the day they have been chosen to sing.