INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wanted man from Indiana, Pennsylvania was arrested Thursday in Armstrong County after months on the run.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said Mark Allen Juart, 36, was arrested on Aug. 3 in Armstrong County after being found living out of a truck. According to state police, Juart was telling people his name was “Michael Herbert.”

Juart was charged on April 24 for felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and a summary count of harassment.

State Police said the charges were due to an incident of indecent assault against a female juvenile that occurred at a White Township residence from January 2022 to March 19, 2023.

He is now lodged in Indiana County Jail after failing to post $30,000 bail and is awaiting his preliminary hearing, scheduled for Aug. 15.