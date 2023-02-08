NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman.

Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria Miller who disappeared in February of 2011.

On Monday, FBI Pittsburg, PSP, and the West Virginia State Police announced that they are offering a $7,000 reward for anyone with information on the disappearance of Maria Nina Miller.

State police believe that someone out there has information that can lead to some answers in the disappearance of Maria Miller. Miller’s husband told Eyewitness News he has no idea what happened to Maria

Miller has been missing since 2011 and was last seen at Dandy Mini Mart on Route 6 in Wysox, PA, where she worked. Investigators say she was last seen on the night of February 4 into the early morning hours of February 5, where she told co-workers she was going wit her husband to see family in West Virginia.

“She was to return to work on the night of February 7 for her midnight shift into February 8. She never returned to work,” said Trooper Miranda Musick, PSP Towanda.

Investigators say the case has never been closed and on Wednesday they reached out to the public.

Troopers stated Miller is from the Philippines and married her husband Kenneth Miller when they met during his deployment with the United State Army.

In early 2000, Miller moved with her husband to West Virginia, then in 2010 the two moved to Towanda.

“We have reason to believe there are people with important information relevant to the case and we ask them to reach out. We do not believe that maria left on her own and there is someone who knows what happened,” Trooper Musick explained.

Troopers urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to come forward.

“We are asking the public for assistance. There is a total reward of $7,000 for information that will result in an arrest or pertinent information in finding Maria,” added Trooper Musick.

Eyewitness News spoke with Kenneth Miller, Maria Miller’s now ex-husband, he said,

“I did nothing wrong. I had nothing to do with her disappearance. I understand that the police have to look at me as a suspect but I have nothing to hide. I don’t know where she is.”

Miller told Eyewitness News that among other things in the early days of the investigation, his vehicle was searched and his cell phone records were seized. Miller says he is her ex-husband after going to court to dissolve the marriage.

Troopers said they could not comment as to whether or not he is indeed a suspect in the case.

PSP has been actively investigating Maria Miller’s whereabouts for the past 12 years. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Miranda Musick at 570-265-2186.

You can watch the full press conference from state police below.